Green Delta Capital Ltd successfully mediates finance deal



Green Delta Capital Limited has successfully mediated a landmark transaction for 35 Mega Watts Spectra Solar Park Limited (SSPL) by arranging USD 34 Million.Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financed USD 17.72 Million in this project. The financing comprises a loan from ADB and a loan from the ADS-Administered Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in Asia II (CFPS II).







The German development finance institution DEG also participated in this deal financed USD 16.4 Million while Green Delta Capital played an instrumental role being a lead advisor to the transaction for this milestone debt transaction.





This is the first 35 Megawatts private sector solar plant in Bangladesh getting financed from multilateral institutions like ADB and DEG. Once operational, the plant is expected to provide over 50 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually to the national grid and avoid 33,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.





Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Green Delta Capital Md. Rafiqul Islam said, ADBs financing with co-financing by DEG in this project will help to scale up solar projects and unlock foreign investments for renewable energy in Bangladesh.









Hasib Abedin



