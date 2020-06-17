Evaly launches food delivery service

Evaly recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with well-known and popular restaurants for their 'e-food' services. -AA



Evaly Food Express Shop will deliver delicious foods of various reputed restaurants of the capital. Through this service called 'e-Food', one can order food from more than 70 restaurants including Secret Recipes, Tarka, more than 35 premium restaurants of Chef's Table and get it at home. All of this will happen in a minimum of 30 minutes to a maximum of one hour time period.





Evaly officially launched the e-food service on Tuesday. Initially, customers of Uttara, Gulshan and Dhanmondi areas of the capital will get this service of e-food.







However, plans are afoot to bring the entire Dhaka city under the service within the next one week, said Evaly.com.bd, one of the country's top online-based marketplaces.Evaly recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with well-known and popular restaurants such as Secret Recipes, Chef's Table, and Tarka to launch the service.





Mohammad Rasel, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Evaly, signed the agreement on behalf of the marketplace with the companies. Sirajul Islam Rana, Head of Business at Evaly and Mushtahidul Islam Badhon, Head of e-Food were present during the signing ceremonies.

Leave Your Comments