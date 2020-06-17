Banks in red zones to stay shut



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced, with a condition, new banking hours for branches in red zones and other risky areas, marked on the basis of Covid-19 infections and deaths.







"Bank branches at red zones will remain closed. However, if the health department, the city corporation or district authorities instruct the opening of branches at red zones, they will operate at a limited scale, using a limited number of workers and receiving clients from 10am to 12:30pm," said a BB circular, issued on Monday. However, branches will remain open till 1:30pm for completion of official tasks.





According to the circular, if a bank's head office or principal branch is situated inside a red zone, it will remain open till 4pm so that branches can complete their regular transactions uninterruptedly.







If Motijheel and Dilkusha areas in Dhaka, and Agrabad and Khatunganj areas in Chattogram are marked as red zones, branches in those areas will remain open to transactions from 10am to 2pm. The offices will remain open till 3pm.However, bank branches in yellow and green zones will remain open from 10am to 2pm for transactions, as per the instructions from the central bank. The offices will remain open till 4pm.

