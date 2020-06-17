IBBL Ctg South zone holds business dev conference



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Chattogram South Zone organized special business development conference virtually on Monday. IBBL managing director and CEO Md Mahbubul Alam addressed the conference as the chief guest. Additional managing directors of the bank Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan addressed the conference as special guests.





The bank's deputy managing directors Abu Reza Md Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman, Md Siddiqur Rahman and Md Mosharraf Hossain, senior executive vice-presidents Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and GM Mohd Gias Uddin Quader also addressed the conference.





Presided over by IBBL Head of Chattogram South Zone Mohammad Yakub Ali, the conference was attended by Head of Branches under the zone. The conference expressed satisfaction over the overall activities and advancement of the zone and provided instructions for continuing the growth of success.





Md Mahbub ul Alam said, the country is going through the most difficult time. Islami Bank is working to meet the social needs complying with national policies and mutual cooperation. "The epidemic that is going on worldwide is unprecedented," he added.He said, since the very beginning of the crisis, Prime Minister has been providing directions to the nation for minimizing the loss during this pandemic.





He thanked Governor of Bangladesh Bank and its all officials for providing appropriate directives to the Banking sector for maintaining money-flow and mitigating financial crisis of the people.





He said, Islami Bank has been cultivating a culture of sincerity, sense of responsibility and utmost professionalism in its banking activities since its inception. This has become more apparent in this crisis, he added.





He said, Islami Bank's sincere service and role has been appreciated by all concerned including clients, well-wishers and regulators. He said that, this achievement has been made possible by working with a sense of responsibility and love towards the basic philosophy of Islam.





