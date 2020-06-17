'Sushant has been murdered'



Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found hanging at his Bandra residence in India on Sunday. Police claimed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself.







However, his maternal uncle claimed that his nephew did not commit suicide but in fact, was murdered. He stated that he doesn't trust the state police and therefore is seeking a probe by a central agency like CBI. Speaking to News agency ANI, he said, "We don't think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter.







There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered." He even alleged that his ex-manager DishaSalian's death, which deemed to be suicide, was actually a murder. Jan Adhikar Party chief PappuYadav also demanded a CBI probe into the death. "





He has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter," he said, reported ANI. Meanwhile, the postmortem of the actor was conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. Zee News had quoted DCP AbhishekTrimukhe as saying: "Prima facie, this looks like a case of suicide. No suspicious thing was found at the spot."



