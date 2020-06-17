Brosnan to star in Brett Marty's sci-fi thriller 'Youth'



Actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to star in sci-fi thriller 'Youth'. Brett Marty will make his directorial debut with the movie which is based on his 2016 short of the same name.The upcoming film adaptation is co-written by Marty, Josh Izenberg, and Amelia Whitcomb.





It is bankrolled by Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff, and Martin Brennan.The movie is set in the future not far from now, where 'Renewal' has become the world's hottest (and most expensive) commodity a procedure to rewind your body's biological clock back to its prime.





Highland Film Group is handling international rights, while Media Company oversees domestic. Sales will launch at next month's Marche du Film Online.Meanwhile, Brosnan is slated to play the King in Sony's Camila Cabello-led Cinderella adaptation.





