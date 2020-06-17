John Cena mourns the death of actor Sushant



Actor and WWE wrestler John Cena paid tribute to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. Sushant, the 34 years old actor was found dead in his apartment on Sunday and police are still investigating the case as no suicide note has been found so far.







Cena shared a black-and-white photo of Sushant on Instagram and as usual, he didn't caption the post. Many of Sushants' fans reacted to Cena's post by writing 'RIP' or 'Rest In Peace Sushant' as they mourn his untimely death.







Leave Your Comments