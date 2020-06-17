Dolly in Emon's composition after 6yrs



Popular singer Dolly Sayontoni started her career in the beginning of 90s, in music to lend her vocal for play-back song for MasudParvez alias SohelRana directed film 'Gherao'. Viewers enjoyed Dolly rendered a song titled 'O dokhinhaware, Moner moto bondhu jodi petam', 'Dhewdhew-ereibhelai chore saat sagore hariye jetam' was performed by heroine Bobita's lip in that film. Alam Khan composed music of the song while Milton Khondokar wrote its lyrics.





Dolly rendered more than 700 play-back songs till now. She also rendered many play-back songs under National Film Award winner music composer Shawkat Ali Emon's music composition. 'Ami DiwanaDiwana', 'Mon Bhashaiya De Tor Sampane', 'RosiyaRosiya'etc are Emon composed play-back songs rendered by Dolly.







After a break of six years, Dolly again lent her vocal for a play-back song titled 'LukaiyaRakhi' under Emon's music composition. She has rendered the song for BodiulAlamKhokon directed film 'Aamar Maa Aamar Behestha'. Sudip Kumar Dip wrote lyrics of the song. Recording of the song was done at the studio on Sunday.





While giving voice by Dolly Sayontoni in the play-back song Emonsaid, "After six years break, to forget egotism between us during the time of corona Dolly lent her vocal for a play-back song under my music composition. It is said that Dolly is an outstanding singer. She is a singer of many super-hit songs. I believe a good play-back song is to be presented in film AamarMaaAamarBehestha."





Dolly Sayontoni shared her feelings by this way, "I am really delightful to work with Shawkat Ali Emon after six years. Most of my super-hit songs were composed by him. By this song we again got the opportunity to work together. Viewers will watch my song in lip of heroine MahiyaMahi in the film. I give thanks to Emon to get back my previous emotional flavor in play-back song. I believe viewers will enjoy the song. I hope Emon and I will work together in future."





In 1990, under Milton Khondokar's lyrics and music composition Dolly's debut solo album titled 'Hey Jubok' was released. Dolly was a student of Class-IX during that time. Later the song 'Hey Jubok' was used in Shahidul Islam Khokon directed movie 'UththanPoton' in heroine Mishela's lip. In her career in play-back song, Dolly lent her vocal most of the time under Abu Taher, Shawkat Ali Emon and Ali AkramShuvo's composition.







