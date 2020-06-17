Sharna Lata in discussion



Sharna Lata is one of the promising actresses who have already won the hearts of many viewers by virtue of her acting skill. Last Eid-ul-Fitr was Sharna Lata's significant for her works among the newcomer actors.In last Eid, SharnaLata acted in Sagor Jahan's Mim 'Fashion & Beauty', Mizanur Rahman Aryan's 'A Sweet Love Story', Mohon Ahmed's 'Love Or Break-up', Jakaria Showkhin's Biye and Topu Khan's six-episode Eid serial 'Kotha Clear Na Bhejal Achhe'.







Sharna Lata played significant roles in these works. In acting, she tried her level best.Basically Sharna Lata's simple acting impressed the viewers and this brought her into discussion among the newcomers. She was not only sincere in acting but also in costume selection regarding her roles. For this reason, viewers found her different from other actresses on the screen in these plays and serial in Eid.





Therefore, during lockdown Eid was held so, viewers were at their homes and they enjoyed Eid works on the TV screen. SharnaLata got the opportunity to catch the viewers' attention in this regard. 'Kheloar' was Sharna Lata-starrer first drama serial. 'HobuBou' was her acted first TV play directed by ShamimJaman. Then she came into discussion to acting in MizanurRahman Aryan's telefilm 'TumiAamar-e'. She became busy with acting.





While talking about her acting career SharnaLata said, "During childhood I watched acting of respected BipashaApu, Jaya Apu and AupeeApu. During that time I was fascinated about acting. From that I started to love acting and wanted to be an actress. I have been working in good story based plays. I am getting positive response from the viewers for my works."





SharnaLata informed that her primitive residence was in Cumilla. She is a student of Honours final year at Home Economics. SharnaLata-starrer MizanurRahman Aryan directed play 'ShohorChherePoranpur', SanjoySomaddar's'Politics' and 'ApnarChhele Ki Kore', Mohon Ahmed's 'GujobeKanDiben Na' and AvijitGhoshShuvo's play 'GolpotaAamar' are waiting to telecast now. Her birthday is on September 1.





She also got appreciation to perform as model in TVCs of b-Kash and Walton and also hoted in TV and stage shows. During childhood she completed course on Nazrul song from DhormorajiLalitakala Academy and later from Chhayanuat, she added.



Leave Your Comments