Toma Mirza turns producer



National Film Award winning actress TomaMirza is not shooting any films at the moment due to lockdown. She doesn't even know when the shooting will start. Meanwhile, three films of the actress have been stuck without any release.





The shooting of the film 'From Bangladesh' directed by ShahnawazKakoli is over. However, dubbing is still to be done. Besides, shooting of 'Papkahini' directed by ShahriarNazim Joy and 'KathgoraySaratchandra' directed by ArifuzzamanArif is yet to be shot.







Regarding this, Toma said, "I can't say for sure when the shooting will start again. Although many have already started shooting, if the situation is not normal, there is always a risk of shooting during such a time. So I can't go back to work yet." Apart from this, this glamour girl is coming in front of the audience with a new identity. She is writing her name in the book of produces .





She said that she is opening a production house. She said, "I am planning to do several programs including dramas from here. The desire to do this work was long overdue. Now that I am with my husband, I have the courage to start. I will start making dramas soon.





I hope that I can do something good with the cooperation of everyone." After the situation gets better she is also planning to go to Canada to her husband. Although she started working in the media as a dancer, she later became involved in modeling and acting. Now she works in movies, dramas and advertisements - all three mediums.

Leave Your Comments