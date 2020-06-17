Tareen awaits for dubbing



Popular small screen actress Tareen Jahan is famous for her acting in various TV dramas and telefilms. Other than TV dramas, the actress has acted in a children's film titled 'Kajoler Din Ratri'. She acted in this film several years ago.





After a long hiatus, she acted in a Kolkata film again last February entitled 'Eta AmaderGalpo', the film is directed by Kolkata-based actress MansiSinha. This is her first production. Meanwhile, even after finishing the shooting of the film, there is still dubbing left, said Tareen.





She said, "Dubbing was not possible due to lockdown. After returning to the country after the shooting, the situation continued to deteriorate. I will finish the work after everything becomes under control."





Regarding the story of this film, Tareen said, "Although the story is from Kolkata, my character is a Bangladeshi girl. DevdutGhosh has acted opposite me in this. I worked with this actor on a Valentine's Day drama a couple of years ago."





The film is being produced by Creative World Entertainment. The story is based on the story of two families in Dhaka and Kolkata. Besides Tareen and DevdutGhosh there are also ShaswatChatterjee, PoojaKarmakar, Kanika Banerjee, Sanjeev Sharma, Kharaj Mukherjee and others who have acted in it.

