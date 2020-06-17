Mithun keen to return back to the field

Mohammad Mithun



Bangladesh middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun believes that nothing could be better than the return of cricket at this moment if the BCB follows proper hygiene rules and ensures the overall safety of the players.





All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices opened on a limited basis from last 31 May. But at present, the highest number of Covid-19 infected patients is being identified in the country. The number of deaths is also increasing day by day. Amid corona threat people has returned to normal activities. Mohammad Mithun has no objection to return to cricket.





"I personally think I have no problem with cricket being returned if it is risk free. Of course I want to play but follow the rules of health. I would never want anyone to be attacked. I don't think there can be anything better than playing the game right now if you follow the rules of health."







Mithun told an online news portal on Tuesday. While the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, International cricket may begin in Sri Lanka in July, if Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) plans to go ahead with the forthcoming series against Bangladesh.







However, as the situation in Sri Lanka's Corona is not as worrying as in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka is eager to host the series from the beginning against Bangladesh. But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to confirm the tour with the current Corona situation in the country has blocked all their decision making. India has already declined to tour to Sri Lanka now amid corona threat.





In this situation, Bangladesh Cricket Board has also taken initiative to return cricket. Tigers are not desperate to return back to the field immediately despite lockdown is lifted countrywide as they want to observe the situation before making a final move.





BCB said that player's opinion will be taken before the resumption of cricket in the country. BCB recently said that they are thinking to prepare practising facilities for the national team cricketers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, and Sylhet International Stadium.







As the situation in Sri Lanka's Corona is not as worrying as in Bangladesh, Mithun has no shortage of interest in going on a Lanka expedition."Of course I want to play but follow the rules of health. Neither I nor any of us should object if the BCB gives that assurance. Moreover, we have to play today or tomorrow. That is our job." Mithun said.





