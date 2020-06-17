BFF extends contracts with Jamie Day for two-year

Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day during a training session. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for the third time extended contracts with head coach of national football team Jamie Day. "We want to confirm that we have almost completed the contract signing and other issues with national football team's head coach Jamie Day…… virtually we have signed the contract with him today and Jamie has confirmed the new two-year deal with BFF for the national football team and the deal will be from mid of August 2020 to mid of August 2022," said BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag through a video message on Tuesday.





In his immediate reaction, the 40-year-old Jamie Day said, "I agreed a new great deal with Bangladesh National team as head coach. I was really looking forward to work with BFF again in the future. Obviously I'm excited about the game back and work with the national team players."







"It was really good two years in our first period. We've four tough games in October and November, but once we really looking forward to and can't wait like to get back with the boys in camp, getting them fit and ready for the games. So, it's an exciting year. I'm delighted to have agreed new great deal and hopefully, we can get the ball rolling, get the players back in concentrate and try to have a really good year with results." he added.







The BFF general secretary said they have a national team's committee meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss the upcoming various issues and there will be an open session with coach Jamie Day on Thursday, a virtual press conference, where the local press will be allowed ask question to coach about his plans with the team for the next two years, concluded Sohag.





BFF appointed Jamie Day as the head coach of Bangladesh national football team and Bangladesh U-23 football team on May in 2018 while Stuart Watkiss as assistant coach on June in 2018 and technical director for three months up on February this year.







National team played total of 19 international matches under Jamie from May 2018 to January 2019. The men in red and green won 8, drew 2 and conceded 9 defeats. The 40-year-old British Coach started his managerial career with English Club Welling United where he worked as player-manager from November in 2009 to December 2014.







Later, Jamie worked for Ebbsfleet United as a manager from December 2014 to April 2015, for Forest Green Rovers as an assistant manager for May 2015 to May 2016, for Braintree Town as a manager from May 2016 to September 2016 and returned in Welling United as a first team coach and later as manager from November 2016 to January 2017. Day also worked for Gillingham as first team coach from January 2017 to September 2017 and worked for Barrow as assistant manager from February 2018 to May 2018.

