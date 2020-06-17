Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens



Although he recovered from coronavirus, the health condition of Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury deteriorated on Tuesday."Sir's (Zafrullah's) pneumonia problem has worsened and he's suffering from breathing problem again," GK Public Relations Officer Forhad Hossain told UNB on Tuesday night.







He said doctors prescribed Zafrullah a new antibiotic to ease the pneumonia problem. Besides, Forhad said, the GK founder is given regular dialysis and chest physiotherapy.



Earlier on Monday, a RT-PCR test found Dr Zafrullah negative for coronavirus, two days after he got the same results through a test with an antigen kit developed by the GK.Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, underwent coronavirus testing with the kit developed by Gonoshasthaya which found him to be Covid-19 positive on May 25.





Four days later, a RT-PCR test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) also found him positive for novel coronavirus.He was given plasma therapy thrice to help strengthen his immune system in bid to beat the deadly virus.Zafrullah has been receiving treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area.









UNB





