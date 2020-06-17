Pakistan's 2020-21 budget gives CPEC a miss





Pakistan's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2020-21 has allocated Pakistani Rs 21 billion for projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - once viewed as a game changer for Pakistan.





Except a few major road and rail projects under the CPEC, the PSDP does not allocate money for any important scheme. There is no mention of any allocation for any of the much-discussed industrial zones, which were to be established under the CPEC for industrial and economic growth of the country.







Well-known economist Dr Kasier Bengali has said that Pakistan's economic policies are being made in Washington and the IMF has sent its people to sit in major institutions, which is why there is no mention of the CPEC in the budget 2020-21.





Speaking during a webinar organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) on Sunday, he said due to the influence from the West the government had placed CPEC in cold storage. "Pakistan's economy is mainly relying on foreign loans, so the economic managers are trying to appease the IMF and other international lenders by not mentioning the CPEC," he said.





"The budget 2020-21 is a traditional budget, which has no focus on changing economic priorities," he remarked.Dr Bengali pointed out that despite the economic crisis, the government has not reduced its non-development budget and funds for running government departments."





The government has shifted the blame on Covid-19 for all ills of the economy, but before the pandemic the economy was already on the ventilator," he said. He said that Pakistan's economy is being run on foreign as well as domestic loans and no measure has been provided to reduce the burden of loans."





All economic targets for the budget 2020-21 are fixed ambitiously as the government had miserably failed to achieve any major targets fixed during the current fiscal year [2019-20]," he said, adding that the Federal Board of Revenue was lagging behind in its tax collection targets.





According to Dr Bengali, mafias are running the economy and industries in Pakistan. "For example, the sugar mafia has been receiving subsidies for many years, which is made legal, flour mills are receiving wheat on discounted rates but they sell flour at exorbitant rates and paper manufacturing industries have monopoly which is affecting the local publishing industry."





The allocation under CPEC in the 2020-21 PSDP is for the construction of Zhob to Kuchlak Road, CPEC Western Corridor as Rs10 billion has been allocated for this project.For the up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and establishment of dry port near Havelian (2018-22) under Phase-1 of CPEC, the PSDP allocates Rs6 billion.Construction of Karakorum Highway, Phase-II Havelian- Thakot (118.057 KM), is also part of CPEC for which an amount of Rs2.5 billion has been earmarked in the PSDP.





China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPECSP) at the Ministry of Railways is also being launched with an amount of Rs50 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year. An amount of Rs60 million has also been allocated for the establishment of Center of Excellence for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CoE-CPEC), PIDE.For the academic collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities, the PSDP spares Rs175 million for the year 2020-21.





"The truth about the debt is that it has to be repaid someday. Pakistan doesn't understand that. It keeps borrowing resources to feed its highly non-productive and negative externality posing defense sector and incompetent bureaucracy but not to accumulate productive human and physical capital. CPEC too was meant to feed these sectors.







Pakistan's overall debt burden is highly unsustainable. Its public debt to GDP ratio stands at 86.1%. For a peanut-sized import-based economy that usually has just enough foreign reserves to pay for two months of imports must learn fiscal discipline, and for that reason, the highly competent, reputable, responsible, and professional international lender - IMF - is helping it. And we see it in the 2020-2021 budget," according to Ali Salman Andani, an economic and political analyst.





"The government of Pakistan and the country's establishment was never interested in the so-called economic gains of CPEC, it just wanted the financial resources that followed the project, especially the ones in the form of multi-billion dollar kickbacks.





China wanted Pakistan's Gwadar Port, which it will get once Pakistan would fail to repay the $60bn loan to China's state-owned enterprises and banks. The country should be thankful to the International Monetary Fund, which is keeping the country away from the global debt-trapper - China," pointed out Andani.





