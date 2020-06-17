‘BAB’s announcement will hinder freedom of expression’

Bangladesh Association of Banks has announced that it will stop all kinds of advertisements in newspapers and televisions to reduce cost on the excuse of coronavirus outbreak. Senior journalists have said the decision will hamper freedom of expression. They demanded withdrawal of the decision immediately, reports Jagonews24.com.





Saiful Alam, president of the National Press Club and editor of Daily Jugantor has said, ‘‘Banks give advertisements in newspapers for publicity of their goods and institutions or letting people know about what they are going to do in future. But such a decision will hinder freedom of expression and expansion of mass media.’’



He said, ‘‘Mass media mainly survive on advertisements. A newspaper costs Tk 16-20. But readers get it only at Tk 10. We get around Tk 6 or 6.50 after exclusion of commissions. Basically the rest of the cost comes from advertisements. Other media also survive on advertisements. It is not wise to stop advertisements.’’





Editors Guild president and chief editor of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu said, ‘‘My personal opinion is that banks give advertisements for their interests. But the decision from any platform to stop it is an anti-media attitude. It is very much frustrating.



Banks give advertisements for their publicity based on relations with mass media. Any quarter cannot stop it.’’He said, ‘‘Costs of banks will come down if corruptions of the directors can be stopped instead of slashing salaries of employees or stopping advertisements.’’





Mozammel Babu demanded withdrawal of the decision of the BAB.When asked, The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam did not make any comment regarding the announcement of the BAB and said, ‘‘If necessary I would write in my newspaper.’’







BAB chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumdar, who is also the chairman of Exim Bank told media that ‘‘Chairmen of different banks sat together and discussed informally on how to cope with the current situation. However, no letter or directive was given to any bank in this regard as every bank has its own management. Their investment and salary structure are different. BAB will not interfere in this regard.’’

