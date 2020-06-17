10 doctors suspend for refusing to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients in Chattogram





Ten physicians of different hospitals under Chattogram City Corporation and a store keeper have been suspended for refusing to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.





Chattogram City Corporation issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday night, said Chief Health Officer of Chattogram City Corporation, Dr Selim Akter.





Those who suspended are—Medical Officer Dr Sidhartha Shankar Debnath, Dr Faridul Alam, Dr Abdul Majid Shikdar, Dr Selina Akter, Dr Bijoy Talukdar, Dr Mohon Dash, Dr Iftekharul Islam, Dr Sandipon Rudra, Dr Himel Acharya and Dr Prosenjit Mitra.





Besides, the store keeper of Chattogram City Corporation is identified as Mahsin Kabir.





Dr Selim Akter said, 16 physicians from different health centers have been appointed at the Corona isolation centre of 250-bed Chattogram City Hall Community Center, located in city’s Agrabad area.





The punitive action was taken against the ten doctors and the store keeper as they refused to provide any treatment to Covid-19 patient at the hospital.





