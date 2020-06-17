SME Foundation chairperson KM Habib Ullah dies













KM Habib Ullah, chairperson of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Foundation, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in India early Wednesday.

He breathed his last around 2:30 am while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata in India, said Morshed Alam, assistant general manager of SME Foundation.

He had been suffering from kidney problem and admitted to the hospital on March 10.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Secretary to the Industries Ministry KM Ali Azam, Managing Director of SME Foundation Mohammad Shafiqul Islam expressed deep shock at the demise of Habib Ullah.





Leave Your Comments