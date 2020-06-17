Bank manager among 2 test positive for coronavirus in Narail









Two people including the manager of Lohagara branch Agrani Bank have been infected with coronavirus, forcing the authorities concerned to put the bank under lockdown.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen, said Agranai Bank manager Tarek Majnu was in home isolation.

Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mukul Kumar Moitra, said the bank was put under lockdown to contain transmission of coronavirus.

According to the Civil Surgeon office sources, a total of 67 people, including 10 physicians and 14 police members, have been infected with coronavirus in the district. Of them, 23 people including eight doctors have recovered while two people died from Covid-19.

