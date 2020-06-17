4 wards under Cumilla city to go under complete lockdown on Saturday









Local administration has decided to put four wards under Cumilla City Corporation to complete lockdown from Saturday due to alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will remain in force from June 20 to July 3.

The areas include Racecourse and police lines areas under No 3 ward, Dharmasagar Paschimpar and Jhautala under No 10 ward, Uttar Chortha, Nanuadighirpar under No 12 Ward and Dakkhin Chartha and its surrounding areas under No 13 ward.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting, held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided that the local administration will provide 10 kgs of rice to each family, living in those areas while oil, pulse, onion and other food items will be provided by a local MP.

Banks and financial organisations will remain closed during this period in the lockdown areas.

However, groceries and pharmacies will remain open in the lockdown areas.

Deputy commissioner Abul Fazal Mir said Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ) will remain closed during this period.

District civil Surgeon Dr Niatuzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of the City Corporation Mir Shakhawat Hossain, city corporation councillors and law enforcing agencies were present at the meeting.

The overall coronavirus situation in Bangladesh kept worsening as the health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the detection of the 3,862 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 94, 481.

During this period, 53 people died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,262.

Leave Your Comments