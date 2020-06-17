Minor girl raped ‘by step father’ in Jhenaidah









An 11-year-old girl was violated allegedly by her step father at her home at Kalahata in Kaliganj upazila on Tuesday.

Police arrested rapist Rezaul Islam after getting complaint from victim’s mother at night.

Mahfuzur Rahman Mia, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said victim’s mother was married to Rezaul Islam, a hotel worker by profession, one year back. Since then the couple used to live at the house with their three children.

Rezaul violated the girl while she was alone at her home early Tuesday.

When the victim’s mother came to know the incident she filed a case with Kaliganj Police Station in the afternoon.

Later, police arrested the rapist.

Leave Your Comments