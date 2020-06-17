COVID-19 deaths cross 10,000 mark in India, total cases surpass 350,000





Total COVID-19 deaths crossed 10,000-mark in India on Wednesday, reaching 11,903, as total cases surpassed the 350,000-mark, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry Wednesday morning.





The data said that 2,003 new deaths, besides fresh 10,974 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 11,903 and total cases to 354,065.





This is the biggest single day spike both in terms of COVID-19 deaths and total cases so far.





Besides, the Australian State of Victoria recorded its biggest daily increase of COVID-19 infections in over a month, with 21 new cases officially recorded on Wednesday.





As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,762 cases in total, with 70 of them still active.





South Korea reported 43 more cases compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,198.





The daily caseload rose above 40 in four days. Of the new cases, 12 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,371.





Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, a health product retailer, distribution centers, call centers and indoor sports facilities in the metropolitan area.





One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 279.





New Zealand reported no new cases on Wednesday, but it reported two new cases on Tuesday for the first time in 24 days.





The combined number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand was 1,506, including 1,156 confirmed cases, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.





The death toll stood at 22, and the number of recovered cases was 1,482.

