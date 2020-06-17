Marginalized people get PM’s food aid



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, potters and tea hawkers at railway station in Brahmanbaria has got food assistance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman and Swechchhasebok League District Unit President Alhaj Advocate Lukman Hossain distributed the food items among fifty marginalized people affected by the pandemic on the ground of Govt Model Girls’ High School in Brahmanabria town on Wednesday.





The food packet includes 5 kg rice, 1 kg edible oil, 1 kg sugar and 2 packets of vermicelli.







Advocate Lukman Hossain said, “At the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, food assistances have been provided to over one and half crore families across the country and 50 lakh people have got Tk 2,500 each as cash aid.”





He conveyed thanks to local lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Lion Firozur Rahman Oilo, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pankaj Barua and urged people to obey health guidelines during the coronavrius outbreak.





Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Munshi Tofayel Hossain, Education Officer Abu Hasan Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Social Services Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, Obadiul Muktadir Chowdhury Mohila College Principal Partha Tolapatra and Govt Model Girls’ High School Headmistress Parveen Akter were also present on the occasion, among others.





