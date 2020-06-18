Diner Sheshe





"I married my husband in 2012, but 2 years later, he told me he wants a divorce out of the blue. He was out of town when he messaged me that it's over.







By then he'd taken all my money, and left me in my rented apartment with only Rs 19. I didn't have any family either-after ma passed away, dad left me, and my step brother lived abroad. Since I was working with my husband, I was left without a job after he decided to leave. It was just me, in my rented apartment, with no money.







I couldn't comprehend what was happening and started feeling suicidal. I attempted suicide thrice the month after he left-life didn't seem worth living. Luckily some friends who lived nearby reached on time to save me. But I barely spent time with them-I preferred to be alone. In my darkest moments, I'd remember ma packing a big lunch box for me-that thought made me feel lonely; I ached for her to be with me, to pull me out of this mess.







Things were slowly getting better; I was earning and I realized how important it was to open up to people. I even made another friend at work, Rounak. I guess it was just about finding people I could trust and talk to. And last year, I met my boyfriend who's so supportive.







It's my dream now to have fashion pop-ups all over India, I want to have a beautiful wedding, I just want… more. But sometimes I fear this happiness passing too. I still live alone in my apartment, and I still feel lonely. But now, when I'm having a rough day, I don't shut myself off from the world- instead, I pick up the phone and call a loved one.





I've realized that sometimes, it's okay to fall and seek that support-we're all only human. Now at my lowest, it's ma's voice that keeps me going. 'Dinka apni life ji...do what I couldn't.' When I think about her words, it doesn't push me into a dark place- instead it encourages me to carry on, love and most importantly, live."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

