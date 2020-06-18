Worldwide waffling





Riding on Rohit Sharma's terrific 140 and an all-round show from the bowlers, the Indian team registered a remarkable victory over Pakistan on this day in 2019 to extend their unbeaten streak over the side in ODI World Cups.





It was a dominant show from ViratKohli's men as Pakistan failed to put up a competitive fight in the group stage game of the 2019 World Cup, conceding an 89-run defeat (D/L method).Having won the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl.















With protesters demanding crackdowns on rogue law enforcement officers, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday it's time for California to join 45 other states across the country that have the power to strip problem officers of their badges.





The proposal for the state to decertify problem cops was part of a sweeping reform effort Becerra unveiled Monday and comes on the heels of a statewide investigative series by the Bay Area News Group and other news organizations last fall that highlighted how officers can continue to work despite criminal convictions and other misconduct.







Becerra called for decertifying officers for "serious misconduct," even requiring law enforcement agencies to complete investigations after a police officer leaves their department.











Australian superstar Steven Smith is among the best batsmen of the current generation. There is no bowling attack or condition in the world that he hasn't dominated. So, when he showers praise on a bowler it really means a lot.





During a recent Instagram live session, the former Aussie captain was responding to questions from fans. When asked to name the fast bowler he finds difficult to face, Smith picked Pakistan's talented left arm seamer Mohammad Amir."











An Indigenous man has explained the Black Lives Matter problem in this country using groceries and a shopping trolley in Woolworths.Race and unconscious bias towards people of colour has been a hot issue since footage of black Minneapolis man George Floyd's death went viral earlier this month.





Attention has been focused towards the US where outrage over Mr Floyd's death sparked the Black Lives Matter protests.However countries around the world have been affected by the issue for generations, including Australia.





Now TikTok user @pnuks, who is maori and lives in Sydney, has created a simple yet incredibly powerful video to highlight the unconscious bias towards the Indigenous community - and it has garnered a huge response.





Leave Your Comments