ACC probes MP Shahid's wealth



The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an investigation into the wealth of Laxmipur-3 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, who has been arrested by authorities in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.Shahid's wife, his daughter and sister-in-law are also barred from leaving the country as part of the probe.





The ACC also wrote to the Special Branch of Police on Wednesday calling for measures to ensure that Shahid cannot leave the country once he returns from Kuwait, reports bdnews24.com.The lawmaker's wife Salina Islam is also an MP from the seats reserved for women. Manpower recruiter Shahid, who runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as



managing director and CEO, was detained by police at his residence in Kuwait City's Mushrif on Jun 6. The Gulf State's Public Prosecution has brought charges of human trafficking, money laundering and exploitation of employees against the Bangladeshi lawmaker.





