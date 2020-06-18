Commerce Minister infected with Covid-19



The deadly novel coronavirus has not been leaving people with upscale status in Bangladesh too and the latest victim of the bug is Tipu Munshi, the Commerce Minister.





"The minister has given samples today (Wednesday) at Evercare Hospital in the city. They informed us a while back that he had tested Covid-19 positive," personal secretary to the minister Mohammad Mashooqur Rahman Sikder told media on Wednesday.





"Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the parliament session on Monday" Mashooqur Sikder added. Itwas learnt that the minister did not have any major complication till writing of this story yesterday.





Tipu Munshi is the fourth minister to get infected with Covid-19. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing have also been infected with the bug.Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah passed away on Saturday who was diagnosed with Covid-19 after his death.





