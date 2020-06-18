Malaysia opposition bloc misses deadline over who will be PM



Malaysia's opposition bloc has been unable to come to a consensus in selecting their prime ministerial candidate, as a self-imposed deadline for an agreement passed on Tuesday, with the bloc saying that discussions are still ongoing.





The opposition - which consists of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, Parti Warisan Sabah and several Members of Parliament aligned to former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad - had been trying to arrive at a consensus on their leader ahead of a scheduled Parliament sitting in July, where Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's majority is expected to be tested, reports The Strait Times.





But a meeting between the opposition's key leaders, including Mahathir and his former deputy Anwar Ibrahim who leads the Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties, did not take place as scheduled on Tuesday.





When PH was in power for 21 months until end-February, the push by Anwar for then-premier Dr Mahathir to quickly pass the prime ministership to him was one of reasons that led to the coalition's undoing.





Azmin Ali, a senior minister in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that replaced PH, on Wednesday (June 17) took a sharp dig at his rivals:"Until today, the issue of who will become the PM has yet to be decided on."





The last three months, no one asked who is the PM (in PN). It has been a peaceful three months."If Pakatan enters again, that will be the discussion every day... Enough is enough. Let us decide to give our service to the people."





