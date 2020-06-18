'Gonoshasthaya Kendra kit not effective'



The rapid test kit developed by the Gonoshasthaya Kendra is not effective in detecting Covid-19, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua.He said while revealing recommendation at a media briefing at BSMMU's Milton Hall in the city on Wednesday.





Prof Kanak Kanti Barua said, "The kits were capable to accurately detect only 11-40% of COVID-19 cases in the first two weeks after those patients showed symptoms." However, it can be used for testing in the places where RT-PCR kit is unavailable and on those who tested negative in RT-PCR test despite having Covid-19 symptoms, reads the recommendation.





The committee headed by Prof Shahina Tabassum of virology department of the medical university, recommended that the antibody kit -- GR-Rapid Dot Blot -- can be used for detecting seroprevalence or the extent of the infection in a population. "At least 70 percent of the cases can be detected when the kit is used to test those who have already recovered from the infection," BSMMU said.







Gonoshasthaya submitted 200 homegrown kits to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for trials onMay 13. The conclusion made by the university after 34 days of assessment partly dims hopes for rapid testing kits developed by Gonoshasthaya.







Leave Your Comments