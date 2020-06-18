'Corona patients being deprived of treatment'



BNP has alleged that corona patients are not getting proper treatment as most hospitals in the country lack necessary protective measures and manpower. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while human chain program arranged by Future of Bangladesh, a pro-BNP platform, in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday protesting the national budget for the next fiscal year.





Rizvi said, "Those who are infected with coronavirus are not getting proper healthcare services from hospitals for lack of necessary protective measures and manpower." "Treatment is being hampered as 71% of hospitals do not have necessary protective measures to deal with corona…about 86 percent of nurses are not trained to handle such patients. So, the virus-infected people are not getting proper services at the hospitals."





The BNP leader said the national budget placed last week also does not have any guideline to resolve these problems in the health sector."The callousness of the government has been exposed in the budget. Though the health sector is now the most important one, normal allocation has been made for it instead of giving a special focus on it," Rizvi observed.











---Hasib Abedin,







Leave Your Comments