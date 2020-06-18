PM issues directives to contain COVID-19



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday gave necessary directives to the authorities concerned to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





The prime minister issued the instructions at a meeting on the latest COVID-19 situation held at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said, reports BSS.





The press secretary said the premier reviewed the measures taken so far to stem the transmission of the deadly virus, plan for procurement of medical equipment and future initiatives to fight the COVID-19.





Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian, PM's Personal Physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Director of Central Medical Stores Depot Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present at the meeting, among others.





