Speakers for starting activities of 'Dept of Children' soon



Experts at an online meeting urged the government to start the activities of the 'Department of Children' which was proposed in the country's national budget for 2020-2021FY placed in the parliament recently.





"To safeguard the wellbeing ofchildren, the government has planned to set up the Department ofChildren, construct children's complexes in all districts, and establishchild daycare centers in all upazilas," said Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, in his budget speech.





Attending the webinar, arranged by Good Neighbors Bangladesh (GBN) on Tuesday, urged the government to start the activities of the Department of Children as soon as possible to protect the rights of children.The attendants, mostly from children rights-based organizations,lauded the announcement of protecting children rights and ensure their welfare in the proposed budget.





Besides praising the government's move in protecting children rights, experts urged the government to start the activities of the department which are yet to be started. The discussants also demanded to specify the budget for children. Presiding over the program, GNB Country Director M Mainuddin Mainul, said "We've been demanding for a Ministry or Department dedicated only to children for protecting the child rights for long time."





The government has expressed its positive attitudes towards public demand by announcing to establish a Department of Children Affairs. The Department of Children Affairs will contribute to protecting children rights, he said adding that Good Neighbors Bangladesh is ready to assist the government in policy making with its working experiences in over 35 countries in the world.







Moniruzzaman Mukul, General Secretary, Scan Bangladesh; Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, journalist;Golam Kibria Shimul, president, 'Ek Ranga Ek Ghuri'; SM Masudul Islam Neel, founder & executive director, executive director of Apon Foundation;







NusratEka, co-founder of Hasimukh; Anand Kumar Das, director SEDRM; Joseph Tutul Biswas, RER manager and Remo Rony Haldar, Manager Communication team attended the webinar.The webinar, organized by the international voluntary organization GNB, was moderated by Razia Sultana, Manager Education and Health, GNB.







Scan Bangladesh General Secretary MoniruzzamanMukul said budget for children this year has been increased from the last year.However, concerted efforts of all are needed to implement those decisions and the local governments need to be involved with this activities, he said. He also emphasized forming a taskforce combined with government organizations and non-government organizations to implement the schemes related to children in the budget.







About the recent increase of children and women repression during the Covid-19 pandemic, speakers at the webinar, said authorities concerned should take effective steps to stop violence against children and women. Expressing concern over the increasing food and medication crisis, discussants urged the authorities to ensure food and treatment for children.They also called on stopping child labour of school-going children.





