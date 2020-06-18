'Will take action against illegal, immoral web contents'

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud talking to reporters at the secretariat on Wednesday. -AA



Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the government is going to take action against all "illegal and immoral" web contents. He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the secretariat over a report regarding "objectionable scenes in some local web series".







"Such objectionable and pornographic contents should not be uploaded at any cost and it's a punishable offence under the Pornography Control Act," he said, reports UNB.







People behind the content can face arrest and up to 10 years' imprisonment, the minister said. "We informed Bangladesh Telecommun-ication Regulatory Comm-ission that the contents were uploaded by two subsidiary companies of GP and Robi," Mahmud said.







The government is looking into whether they have legal permission to upload such content, he said adding that the contents will be pulled down if they don't have legal permission.







Moreover, the government will take action as they are punishable offence as per Pornography Act even if they have legal approval, Mahmud said. Talking about zone based lockdown in country, the minister said the work to spot high, medium and low affected areas is underway and so far only East Rajabazar area was brought under experimental lockdown.







Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed the detection of 4,008 new patients in last 24 hours on Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases to 98,489. Besides, 43 more patients died from Covid-19, taking the death toll to 1,305 in country.



