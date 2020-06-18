US-Bangla operates 32 flights on domestic routes



US-Bangla Airlines has been operating 32 domestic flights on different routes daily. US-Bangla is operating five daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, five to Jashore, four to Saidpur and two to Sylhet with Brand New ATR 72-600 aircraft, said a press release issued on Wednesday.





The minimum fare for one-way journey with all types of taxes and surcharges on each route has been fixed at Tk. 2,500. Flights are being operated from Dhaka to Chattogram at 7 am, 11:30 am, 3:15 pm, 7 pm and 8:30 pm. It is leaving Chattogram for Dhaka at 8:25 am, 12:55 pm, 4:40 pm, 8:25 pm and 9:55 pm.





Flights are being operated from Dhaka to Jashore at 9:15 am, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm and 6:15 pm. It is leaving Jashore for Dhaka at 10:30 am, 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm, 5:15 pm and 7:30 pm.





Flights are being operated from Dhaka to Saidpur at 8:30 am, 10 am, 1 pm and 5.30 pm. It is leaving Saidpur for Dhaka at 10 am, 11:30 am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm.Flights are being operated from Dhaka to Sylhet at 9:15 am and 4 pm. It is leaving Sylhet for Dhaka at 10:35 am and 5:20 pm. At present, the US-Bangla fleet has a total of 13 aircraft.







Of these, 4 are Boeing 737-800, 6 are Brand New ATR 72-600 and three are DASH 8-Q400 aircraft. US-Bangla expects to operate flights from Dhaka to Rajshahi, Barishal and Cox's Bazar soon. It is also operating flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou. US-Bangla cargo flights and special flights continue to operate.

Leave Your Comments