Proposed budget to help people survive, save economy: speakers



Speakers at a webinar said the proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal would help the people survive and save the economy of the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.They came up with the remarks, joining the 6th episode of the Awami League's ongoing webinar titled 'Beyond the Pandemic' on Tuesday night, reports BSS.







Moderated by Prime Minister's special assistant Shah Ali Farhad, the online discussion was addressed, among others, by Planning Minister M A Mannan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers and Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim and BIDS senior fellow Dr Naznin Ahmed.







During the discussion, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the Prime Minister has announced a total of 19 packages worth Taka 1,02,957 crore with a view to stabilize the trade and commerce of the country. To tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said the prime minister gave incentive to the doctors and the nurses along with making fresh appointments of doctors and giving PPE and masks.





Asserting the government's stance against the termination of workers in the apparel sector, the commerce minister said, "The government has announced Taka 5,000 incentives for the apparel sector in order to ensure the wages of the workers. We hope that the sector will revive by the middle of August."





Terming the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as challenging, Nasrul Hamid said the government has earmarked Taka 26,000 crore in the proposed budget giving importance to ensuring uninterrupted power and gas supply.





Giving emphasis on curbing misuse and efficient use of the allocations proposed for the health sector, BIDS senior research fellow Dr Naznin said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us where the proposed allocation would have to be spent in the health sector."Prior to this, a total of five episodes on beyond the pandemic were held. The last episode was held on June 6.

