Kriti Sanon sad over 'Mimi'



A few days ago, Kriti Sanon had mentioned that she was very keen that 'Mimi' - her film about a surrogate mother - should hit the theatres first and then go on digital and satellite platforms so that more people could see her labor of love. It can be recalled that the actress had worked really hard for the film, putting on 15 kgs to look the part. She had also shot a majority of the film at Mandawa with director Laxman Utekar.







The actress is a bit disappointed given the current situation - the lockdown and the uncertainty over the theatres opening - has the film premiering on an OTT platform in the near future. "I have worked hard for the film and I want as many people to see it.







I will be disappointed if it is releasing first on digital, but I am told that there is one important scene to be shot and a song sequence left as well, so I am hoping that we release in the theatres," she had mentioned in a media interaction. The actress can take heart from the fact that good films always get an audience. 'Mimi' is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy'.





