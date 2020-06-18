Bhumi's quick shoot



Bhumi Pednekar had just a day's work incomplete on her film 'Durgavati' when the film, backed by Akshay Kumar and a few others, was stalled.The actress had a small sequence to shoot, and it will now be around two days of shoot left for the film, including her portions and some patchwork."Normally, when films are shot and come on the editing table, one realizes that there is a bit of patchwork which needs to be done.





In the case of 'Durgavati', which is a remake of the Telugu film 'Bhaagamathie' starring Anushka Shetty, the director G. Ashok had a couple of days of shoot left, but now there will be some patchwork too and the balance shoot is expected to be completed within a week's time while Bhumi will be required to be present for a couple of days," says an industry source.





