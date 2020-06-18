Arjun Rampal's upcoming movie delayed



One may recall that Arjun Rampal was all set to play a Mahar warrior in an upcoming film titled 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'. Sources inform us that 50 percent of the shooting has been completed and the remainder of period drama will be shot at N.D. Studios in Karjat, where sets have been erected as well. "





It's based on a real-life incident. There are a lot of leaps. We start the film on one note and it ends on another note. The transition is very cool," says our person in the know.With the entire film industry at a standstill and no films being released in theatres, it may also take time for 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' to be available for public viewing. "





The film, which is a big-budget film, was supposed to be announced soon before the COVID-19 situation. Though lockdown has now been relaxed, the question is how shooting will take place. All the precautionary measures will have to be taken," our source explains, adding that the makers are tentatively planning to resume shooting by next month.







