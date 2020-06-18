Sushant`s fan commits suicide



Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked all when he committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday in his Bandra apartment in India. He has left the entire film fraternity shaken. Now, local media on Tuesday night reported a 10th-grader, who was Sushant's huge fan - from Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide after learning about Sushant's death.







Before taking this drastic step, he left a suicide note behind. In his note, he allegedly wrote, "If He Can Do It Why Can't I." Earlier on Monday, sister-in-law of Sushant passed away at Purnia in Bihar after unable to come to terms with the actor's sudden demise.







According to local media reports, Sushant's cousin brother's wife Sudha Devi couldn't bear the loss of the actor. She breathed her last when Sushant's funeral was being conducted in Mumbai on Monday. She also had stopped eating after she got to know about the actor's passing away.







