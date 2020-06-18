Emma joins board of fashion giant Kering



Emma Watson, the actress and activist who made her name as Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' films, joined the board of the French fashion giant Kering Tuesday, in a major coup for the world's second biggest luxury group.







The British star, who was born in Paris, is the face of the Good On You app, which rates fashion brands on their ethical and sustainability credentials.Although Kering is seen to have the environmental edge on its rival LVMH, its top labels Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga are only rated "Not good enough" or "It's a start" by Good On You.







Saint Laurent has also run into trouble with feminists and the regulators over a 2017 "porno chic" advertising campaign that was condemned as degrading to women. Watson "is one of the world's most popular actors and best-known activists," Kering said in a statement after on the appointment of the 30-year-old, a high-profile women's rights advocate as well as a UN goodwill ambassador. "





Emma Watson is also a pioneer in advocating for sustainable fashion," Kering added. She was nominated onto the board alongside the Ivory Coast-born former CEO of Credit Suisse Group TidjaneThiam and Jean Liu, the president of "the Chinese Uber" DidiChuxing, by shareholders at Kering's AGM.









