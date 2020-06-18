Babu's 'Extra Artist' gets more views



National Film Award winner popular actor Fazlur Rahman Babu-starrer 'Extra Artist' was much talked telefilm among the viewers in last Eid. Views of the telefilm are being increased day-by-day on Dhruba TV due to Fazlur Rahman Babu's outstanding performance and story of the telefilm is based on true life and activities.





The telefilm was released on Dhrubo TV on June 1. Since then, the telefilm has been enjoyed by more than 5 lakh 6 thousand viewers till the night of June 15. In the telefilm, Fazlur Rahman Babu has played the role of an extra artist Monwar. The story of the telefilm has revolved around him.







The story has been written by Tanvir Ahmed. It is scripted by Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel and directed by Tanvir Ahmed. Fazlur Rahman Babu said, "Honestly, I am realizing that people are still watching the dramas and telefilms with good stories after acting in the telefilm.





I am also receiving praises for my acting in the telefilm. Every day I get a response for the work. The director is new though, but I think we all cooperated with him to the best of our ability. We are getting response for the last work, this is the greatest joy. I heard that the drama is at the top in a special survey. It is also very much loved."



