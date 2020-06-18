Dilara still have dream with film



She had an attachment with theatre during her childhood. She came into discussion to act in dance-dramas and theatre plays. At one stage, she became heroine. As a heroine, she acted in hundred films. She is a noted film actress Dilara whose family name is Dolon.







Dilara was last seen to work in MontazurRahman Akbar's film 'DulabhaiJindabad'. Later she confirmed to work in several numbers of films. But she did not work because she got phone calls from the directors to present on the shooting spots before night. Basically she did not want to work without any preparation.







But she has many dreams with films, according to her. While talking in this regard Dilarasaid, "I want to go back to my old days. Sometimes, I think if BFDC is ornamented with rainbow's seven colors and shooting is to be held in each floor, I will really feel delighted. But those days will not return. I feel bad in this regard. When I go to BFDC my mind becomes gloomy for absence of golden days.







However, in this stage of my life, I still want to make such a film which will become a milestone like late AmzadHossain or late Khan AtaurRahman directed films. But I don't know is my dream comes into true. I still want to see the dream to act in historical character based films."





Dilara was brought up in Dhaka's Mohakhali area. She learned dancing from MA Kashem's dance school. When she was a student of Class-IX, she got offer from Rafiqul Bari Chowdhury to perform as model in TVC. Under his direction, she first performed as model in TVC of Muslim Saree. Later she along with Rozina and Sunetra performed together in a TVC.





Late AmzadHossain's directed Sundori was Dilara-starrer her first film. Then she acted in 'SheshUttor', 'Tin Bahadur', 'Ekhon-e Somoy', 'Nazma', 'Somor', 'KaloGolap', 'Ashoti', 'Samrat', 'Awlad', 'Nadira', 'Rajbhikhari', 'Hijack', 'AshaNirasha', 'RokterBondi' and many more films, she also said.





NawabSirajuddaula was Dilara acted mentionable theatre play where she played the role of Lutfa. Kamruzzaman directed 'RosiyaBondhu' and KhosruNoman's'Saja are Dilara' produced two films. PrabirMitra acted against her in these two films. Now she is passing days with her only daughter Raka and granddaughter Riva, Dilara added.



