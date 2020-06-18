Tahsan 'Odrissho Porojibi' receives praise



Popular singer TahsanRahman Khan has released a music video, titled 'OdrisshoPorojibi', to raise awareness about the Covid-19 outbreak and the destruction of nature by human beings. The song has been penned by Tahsan and tuned by SajidSarkar. It was released on the official YouTube channel of CD Choice on Wednesday.In the song, Tahsan attempts to create awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic that is taking a heavy toll on human lives and disrupting economies across the world.







He also portrays how humans are destroying nature in the name of development and urges people to stop harming nature. The song features photographs depicting huge industrial chimneys emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere, spilled garbage on sea shores, deforestation, artist's impression of coronavirus and others.







Tahsan posted the lyrics of 'OdrisshoPorojibi' on his Facebook page for the first time on May 17 after his close friend's mother passed away due to complications related to Covid-19. Tahsan has been keeping himself contained during the lockdown imposed by the government to keep himself and his family safe and also urges others to follow the health rules in maintaining the social distance and avoid close contact.

