England name 30-man training squad ahead of first Test

England have named 30 players in their "behind-closed-doors training group" who will live and train at the Ageas Bowl in the run-up to the first Test against West Indies, set to begin at the venue on 8 July.





The group will play a three-day practice match among themselves starting on 1 July, after which the squad for the first Test will be selected. National Selector Ed Smith was upbeat about the return of cricket.





"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon, and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies," he said in a press statement.





Included in the squad are eight players who are uncapped at Test level: James Bracey, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson and Amar Virdi. Five of these players - Bracey, Lawrence, Overton, Robinson and Virdi - are yet to appear for England in any format.





SQUAD: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.









