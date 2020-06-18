2 teenage girls’ bodies recovered in B’baria





Police recovered the hanging bodies of two teenage girls from near Kuti Post office in Kasba upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sonia, 13, daughter of Billal Mia and Sumaiya, 14, daughter of Babul Mia of Kuti uttarpara area.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the bodies of the girls from an abandoned place in the afternoon, said Lokman Hosain, officer-in-charge of Kasba Police Station.

It is primarily suspected that the girls might have killed themselves by hanging from the tree but police are investigating the incident, said the OC.

