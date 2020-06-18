Dhaka’s air quality sees significant improvement





Dhaka’s air quality showed significant improvement on Thursday morning after two days of rain.

It ranked 42nd worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the morning.

It had an AQI score of 46 at 08:58am and its air quality was classified as ‘good’.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, Pakistan’s Lahore and China’s Shenyang occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air with scores of 152, 140 and 126 respectively.

When the AQI value is between 0 and 50, the air quality is good.

Dhaka usually ranks among top 10 cities with worst air quality. Its quality might have improved due to the incessant rain for the last couple of days.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.





