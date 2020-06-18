Coronavirus: Global death tally reaches 448,474





The global death toll from coronavirus stood at 448,474 as of Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has gone up to 8,329,221.

According to JHU data, Brazil and Russia have come up to the second and the third positions after the US with 955,377 and 552,549 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 354,065 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 11,903 deaths.

Brazil counted the second highest deaths after the US as it reported 46,510 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 117,713 patients and about 2,162,851 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York State alone counted 30,930 deaths till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 42,238, followed by Italy with 34,448, France 29,578 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh coronavirus situation

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Bangladesh on Wednesday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases in a single day again as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 4,008 new patients in the span of 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 98,489.

During the same period, 43 more patients died from the virus infection, taking the death toll to 1,305.

Government takes new steps

In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and improve the situation, the government has issued some directives imposing restrictions on the movement of people.

The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.





According to the directives, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under ‘red’ zone will be under general holidays and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.

The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.

No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8pm till 6am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, work place, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).

People will have to maintain health issues when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action.

All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period.

PM issues directives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting on Wednesday discussed the Covid-19 situation in the country and issued directives to contain the pandemic.

The meeting was held at the PM’s official residence Ganabhaban to discuss the latest Covid-19 situation.

At the meeting, Sheikh Hasina discussed the steps taken so far to contain coronavirus, plan to procure medical equipment and future steps to face the Covid-19.

Leave Your Comments