Doctor died of Covid-19 in Savar













A doctor of Enam Medical College Hospital, who has been suffering from fever and cold, died from Coronavirus at his residence in the capital's Mirpur area on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Dr Rafiqul Haider, 52, a diabetologist and endocrinologist and son of Abu Sufiyan of Chattogram.





Dr Rezaul Karim, of the hospital, said Dr Rafiqul had been suffering from fever and respiratory problem. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus.









He has been undergoing treatment at his residence, said Dr Rezaul.





Waheduzzaman, brother-in-law of the deceased, said on Wednesday night he was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital as he complained of breathing problems.





Dr Rafiqul lived at his residence in Mirpur while his son and former wife lived in US.





He was buried at Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectual Graveyard at night following government guideline.





Bangladesh has so far reported 98,489 confirmed cases of coronaviurs with the detection of 4,008 cases as on Wednesday. Besides, the virus also claimed 1,305 deaths so far in the country.

