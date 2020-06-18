Coronavirus: Chinese mainland reports 28 new cases









Chinese health authority on Thursday confirmed reports of 28 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Four of these are imported while the rest are domestically transmitted, reports Xinhua.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 21 were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei Province, and one in Tianjin, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No COVID-19 related death was reported Wednesday. Fifteen people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, the total confirmed cases on the mainland stands at 83,293. Of them, 265 patients are still being treated – nine of them are in severe condition.

Altogether 78,394 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died, the commission said.





By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,860 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,769 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 91 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

According to the commission, 5,220 close contacts were still under observation after 153 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.

Eight new asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were reported on the mainland Wednesday. No asymptomatic case was re-categorised as a confirmed case. Three asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 111 asymptomatic cases, including 63 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,120 confirmed cases, including four deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 445 in Taiwan, including seven deaths.

A total of 1,071 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 434 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments