Kushtia, Bheramara municipality go under lockdown from Thursday









The local administration has put eight wards of Kushtia municipality and some areas in Bheramara upazila including Bheramara municipality under complete lockdown from early Thursday after a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in the preceding 14 days.

Roads connected to the locdown areas have been closed around 5am while security measures have been strengthened to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The eight wards under Kushtia municipality are Thanapara-Kamalapur, Kuthipara, Chourhash-Phultala, Housing, Kalishankarpur, Baradi-Mangalbari, Majampur-udibari, Kumargaon-Chechua, Hatash Haripur union in Sadar upazila, seven wards — 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9 -- under Bheramara municipality, Bahirchar and Chandgram union of the Bheramara upazila.





Read Also: 45 areas in Dhaka, 11 in Chattogram marked as ‘Red zones’





Police were seen patrolling the areas to ensure that the people stay home and do not come out without any emergency.

The lockdown will remain in force for 21 days.

Besides, the local administration has launched a hotline number 333 for delivering daily essentials, food and medicine at the door steps of the people living under red zone areas.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the local administration declared some areas in Kushita and Bheramara municipalities as red zone and decided to put those areas under lockdown.





So far, 273 Covid-19 patient have been identified in the district while 71 made full recovery from the highly contagious virus and one Covid-19 patient have died .

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. Although initially the number of confirmed cases was low, they shot up once tests were increased.

On Wednesday, the health authorities confirmed the detection of 4,008 new patients in the span of 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 98,489.

Leave Your Comments